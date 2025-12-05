What the Bible Says About Free Will

The notion of free will is as old as time, and it is the first deception ever given to mankind. Today most Christians believe in free will theology, but the bible does not share these views. Today we will see just what it says on this hotly contested topic.
00:00 - Introduction
04:28 - The Sovereignty of God
24:56 - Does God Respect Free Will?
46:23 - Taking Credit for the Outcome
1:09:39 - Attitudes in the New Testament
1:14:14 - Praying that God Takes Over
1:21:00 - Verses Against Boasting
1:24:22 - CHALLENGE: Free Will Verses