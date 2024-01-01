The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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END TIMES #34: Refuting Preterism | Is Jerusalem the City of 7 Hills? (Revelation 17:9)

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Tudor Alexander
Jan 01, 2024
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In Revelation 17 John sees a vision of a woman riding a beast. This woman is called “Mystery Babylon” and she is also a great city that sits on 7 hills. Today the identity of this woman is debated in many circles, and one viewpoint states that this woman represents Jerusalem. Today we will examine the merits of this view, which is called Preterism, and …

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