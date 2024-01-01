In Revelation 17 John sees a vision of a woman riding a beast. This woman is called “Mystery Babylon” and she is also a great city that sits on 7 hills. Today the identity of this woman is debated in many circles, and one viewpoint states that this woman represents Jerusalem. Today we will examine the merits of this view, which is called Preterism, and …
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END TIMES #34: Refuting Preterism | Is Jerusalem the City of 7 Hills? (Revelation 17:9)
Jan 01, 2024
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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