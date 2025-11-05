Healthy Like a Fox: Sleep

God gave us a body to take care of and it is important to maintain that body with love and care. Especially because we are at the end of the genesis curse, there are many considerations these days to living a healthy life. It is also important from an eschatological perspective, because one day the world will ostracize those who do not obey its counterfeit system of worship — which means we must not be dependent on institutions or pharmaceutical drugs as much as possible.

In this free series I go over 20 years of experience in the realm of health and wellness and discuss important strategies on how to maintain what we’ve been given so that you can be as healthy as possible for what’s to come.