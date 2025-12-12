The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Transcript

What Science Says About Free Will

Tudor Alexander
Dec 12, 2025
The bible is clear that man cannot choose free of influence or sovereignly determine his outcomes, but did you know that science says the same thing? Today we will look at many things from different scientific perspectives to see what they have to say about the notion of free will.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:21 - Automatic Processes & Body Facts

  • 13:11 - Psychology & Neuroscience

  • 1:15:41 - Genetics

  • 1:30:48 - Summary Review

  • 1:34:03 - The Illusion of the 1st Person Perspective

  • 1:52:40 - The Nature of Information

