What Science Says About Free Will

The bible is clear that man cannot choose free of influence or sovereignly determine his outcomes, but did you know that science says the same thing? Today we will look at many things from different scientific perspectives to see what they have to say about the notion of free will.
00:00 - Introduction
08:21 - Automatic Processes & Body Facts
13:11 - Psychology & Neuroscience
1:15:41 - Genetics
1:30:48 - Summary Review
1:34:03 - The Illusion of the 1st Person Perspective
1:52:40 - The Nature of Information