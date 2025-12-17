The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Venerable Day of the Sun #21: Digital Prison

Tudor Alexander
Dec 17, 2025
Today we see the bible’s warnings come to fruition as two parallel realities rapidly take root: on the one hand a technocratic, neo-feudalist dystopia of AI, robots, digital ID, cryptocurrency and social credit — and on the other hand a worldwide, lukewarm, ecumenical revival of the visible, institutional Church. Most have been baited by the obvious evil of the dark dystopian narrative, not realizing that the latter will eventually override and supersede the former. This is the lamblike, dragon state of the true coming NWO — a counterfeit Christian system that will enforce obedience on penalty of no buy no sell.

  • 00:00 - Montage

  • 50:14 - Introduction & Housekeeping

  • 1:12:44 - Jesuit Theater: Culture Shaping

  • 2:47:58 - Was Charlie Kirk a Christian?

  • 3:28:54 - Tartaria

  • 3:30:59 - Jesuit Theater: Dialectics

  • 5:04:12 - Jesuit Theater: Financial Collapse

  • 5:43:20 - Image of the Beast

  • 7:13:31 - Digital ID & The Mark of the Beast

