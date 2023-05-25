Is Everyone a Child of God?

There is a popular teaching that everyone on Earth is a child of God. Although on face value it seems right and good, the implications of this teaching are actually very dangerous for our own spirituality and for evangelism. We must examine what the bible says about who is a child of God and why this is such an important distinction that only God can provide through the gospel.
