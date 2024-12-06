The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Synagogue of Satan: From Babylon to Rome (Trailer)

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Dec 06, 2024
∙ Paid

In the book of Revelation, Christ famously warns the Church about the Synagogue of Satan — yet the identity of this group has been hidden behind half-truths and seductive conspiracies. When we consider the full breadth of history and take the bible as a narrative of God’s people among a counterfeit system of worship, the truth about the Synagogue of Sat…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tudor Alexander.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture