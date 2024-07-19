The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE AFTERLIFE #14: Heaven, OBEs, & Ascension

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Tudor Alexander
Jul 19, 2024
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Energy Healing: Is It Worth the Hype? (Sound, Vibration & Touch Therapies)

Energy Healing: Is It Worth the Hype? (Sound, Vibration & Touch Therapies)

Tudor Alexander
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January 19, 2024
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How to Build a Habit of Daily Prayer

How to Build a Habit of Daily Prayer

Tudor Alexander
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February 13, 2024
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Many Christians today believe that when the faithful die they immediately float up to heaven and live there with the angels and Christ. Movies, cartoons and stories reflect this tradition and famous bible events like Elijah being taken up by a flaming whirlwind are used as proof that people go to heaven. But what if all of these things are actually wron…

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