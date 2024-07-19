THE AFTERLIFE #14: Heaven, OBEs, & Ascension

Many Christians today believe that when the faithful die they immediately float up to heaven and live there with the angels and Christ. Movies, cartoons and stories reflect this tradition and famous bible events like Elijah being taken up by a flaming whirlwind are used as proof that people go to heaven. But what if all of these things are actually wron…
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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