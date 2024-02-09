The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

THE SABBATH #1: Why the Sabbath Matters

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 09, 2024

Health for your body:

How to Build Your Functional Medicine Team

How to Build Your Functional Medicine Team

Tudor Alexander
·
October 20, 2023
Read full story

Health for your soul:

The Real Issue with Predestination (Calvinism vs Arminianism)

The Real Issue with Predestination (Calvinism vs Arminianism)

Tudor Alexander
·
December 5, 2023
Read full story

In the beginning, the bible tells us that God rested on the 7th day along with His creation and blessed it for all time. Indeed, even countless generations later, the very structure of time is built around this 7 day model. Yet today there is much deception surrounding the Sabbath, both on the side of those who bring legalism into their beliefs and also on the side of those who say the Sabbath — one of God’s moral commands and a gift for humanity — has been done away with at the cross.

Even more important is why the Sabbath matters in our current generation, a generation that is nearing the end of all things. Today you will learn the truth of why this issue is significant for our day and age and in the series we will unpack all the significant discussion points on this topic to reveal the truth about the Sabbath.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 13:39 - Reason #1: Health

  • 27:41 - Reason #2: End Times

  • 30:17 - The Mark of the Beast

  • 56:11 - Objection: The Word "Charagma"

  • 58:05 - Changing Times & Laws

  • 1:06:23 - Buying & Selling

  • 1:12:55 - The Seal of God & The Sabbath

  • 1:21:46 - Brief History of Sunday Laws

  • 1:25:09 - The Sabbath as the Final Test

Grab Some Lord’s Day Gear & Represent This Important Truth

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture