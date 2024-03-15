The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

THE SABBATH #6: How the Crucifixion Reveals the Sabbath

Mar 15, 2024

Many today are questioning the tradition that Christ was crucified on the 6th day, rested on the 7th and resurrected on the 1st. The major objection comes from a misunderstanding of the idiom “three days and three nights” cited by Jesus in reference to the sign of Jonah, in Matthew 12:40. Yet careful study of the gospel accounts reveals two powerful truths: that Jesus indeed was crucified on the 6th day and rested on the 7th, and that the Sabbath is reckoned by sunrise, not sunset.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 12:54 - Jesus' Death

  • 17:21 - Joseph of Arimathea goes to Pilate

  • 25:02 - Joseph prepares and takes the body

  • 30:43 - The Jews ask to break legs

  • 34:52 - Preparing the body

  • 43:56 - The word "Epiphosko"

  • 48:57 - What Day was Jesus Crucified?

  • 55:48 - Understanding Ancient Time Reckoning

  • 1:02:12 - Examples of Inclusive Counting

  • 1:10:37 - Examples of Counting 3 Full Days

  • 1:14:50 - The 3 Days in the Gospels

  • 1:24:47 - The "3 Days and 3 Nights" Explained

  • 1:31:43 - Final Thoughts

