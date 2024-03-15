THE SABBATH #6: How the Crucifixion Reveals the Sabbath

Health for your body:
Many today are questioning the tradition that Christ was crucified on the 6th day, rested on the 7th and resurrected on the 1st. The major objection comes from a misunderstanding of the idiom “three days and three nights” cited by Jesus in reference to the sign of Jonah, in Matthew 12:40. Yet careful study of the gospel accounts reveals two powerful truths: that Jesus indeed was crucified on the 6th day and rested on the 7th, and that the Sabbath is reckoned by sunrise, not sunset.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
12:54 - Jesus' Death
17:21 - Joseph of Arimathea goes to Pilate
25:02 - Joseph prepares and takes the body
30:43 - The Jews ask to break legs
34:52 - Preparing the body
43:56 - The word "Epiphosko"
48:57 - What Day was Jesus Crucified?
55:48 - Understanding Ancient Time Reckoning
1:02:12 - Examples of Inclusive Counting
1:10:37 - Examples of Counting 3 Full Days
1:14:50 - The 3 Days in the Gospels
1:24:47 - The "3 Days and 3 Nights" Explained
1:31:43 - Final Thoughts