THE SABBATH #9: The Sabbath Fulfilled in Christ (Hebrews 3 & 4)

Tudor Alexander
Apr 05, 2024

In this final episode of our Sabbath series, we will take a look at why the Sabbath is so important, strategies on how to keep the Sabbath in a busy world and how it is fulfilled in Christ. We will also look at some important passages in Hebrews 3 and 4. According to these key verses, the most Christian thing we can do is to celebrate the Sabbath, as it is a picture of many things — including the day of Christ’s return.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 05:45 - PART 1: The Importance of the Sabbath

  • 45:18 - PART 2: Breaking Down Hebrews 3 & 4

  • 1:49:21 - PART 3: The Return of Christ & the Sabbath

  • 2:14:10 - PART 4: Strategies to Celebrate the Sabbath

Grab Some Lord’s Day Gear & Represent This Important Truth

