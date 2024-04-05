THE SABBATH #9: The Sabbath Fulfilled in Christ (Hebrews 3 & 4)

Health for your body:
In this final episode of our Sabbath series, we will take a look at why the Sabbath is so important, strategies on how to keep the Sabbath in a busy world and how it is fulfilled in Christ. We will also look at some important passages in Hebrews 3 and 4. According to these key verses, the most Christian thing we can do is to celebrate the Sabbath, as it is a picture of many things — including the day of Christ’s return.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
05:45 - PART 1: The Importance of the Sabbath
45:18 - PART 2: Breaking Down Hebrews 3 & 4
1:49:21 - PART 3: The Return of Christ & the Sabbath
2:14:10 - PART 4: Strategies to Celebrate the Sabbath