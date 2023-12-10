The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE TRINITY #10: Jesus in the Old Testament | Typology

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Tudor Alexander
Dec 10, 2023
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One of the most fascinating topics of bible study is that of typology, or pictures and shadows in the Old Testament that point to Christ and His ministry in the New Testament. God has embedded the scriptures richly with countless pictures of Christ, and by studying these clues we can see a consistent message about both who Christ is as well as who God i…

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