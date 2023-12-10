THE TRINITY #10: Jesus in the Old Testament | Typology

One of the most fascinating topics of bible study is that of typology, or pictures and shadows in the Old Testament that point to Christ and His ministry in the New Testament. God has embedded the scriptures richly with countless pictures of Christ, and by studying these clues we can see a consistent message about both who Christ is as well as who God i…
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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