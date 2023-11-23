The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Home
Chat
Shop
Donate
Health
Encouragement
Bible Studies
Resources
About

The Trinity Series

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.”

Matthew 28:19

The Trinity is unique to biblical Christianity and is often misunderstood, yet it is a profound topic to study and reveals the character and nature of God as well as the full scope and workings of the plan of salvation. This my comprehensive series on the topic, covering important Christological and theological points on the nature of God’s existence.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

The Trinity Poster

The study guide poster beautifully visualizes the relationships of the Trinity as well as each Person's roles and actions in the plan of salvation. It is available in the Dance of Life Podcast Merch Store in different orientations, or you can download a high resolution image in the Dance of Life Library if you are a member. Scriptural references are provided for further study.

Trinity Series References & Presentation Notes

You may also download the references for this series for your own research and investigation, as well as my personal presentation notes in the Resources subfolder.

Access the Library

Below are the episodes in order. Please share this page with others if you find it useful. 

The Trinity: Introduction & Foundations

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:10 - Why is the Trinity Important?

  • 11:10 - Objection #1: Not Logical

  • 27:10 - Objection #2: “Trinity” Isn’t in the Bible

  • 30:00 - Objection #3: The Trinity is Pagan

  • 45:27 - Objection #4: 3 Persons Means 3 Gods

  • 48:46 - How Reality Testifies to the Trinity

  • 53:06 - Important Doctrine: Economy & Ontology

  • 57:10 - Important Doctrine: Simplicity

  • 1:04:02 - Trinity at Work in the Bible

  • 1:08:13 - Inter-Trinity Relationships

  • 1:11:09 - Final Thoughts

Why a Trinitarian Gospel is Necessary

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 20:34 - Roles of the Father

  • 29:14 - Roles of the Son

  • 59:12 - Roles of the Holy Spirit

  • 1:40:00 - Why a Trinitarian Gospel is Necessary

The Father & The Holy Spirit as God

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 08:47 - Is the Father God?

  • 22:16 - Is the Holy Spirit a Person?

  • 47:22 - Emotional/Personal Qualities of the Spirit

  • 1:05:02 - Is the Spirit God?

  • 1:22:43 - Who does the Spirit proceed from?

  • 1:36:30 - Final Thoughts

What did Jesus say about Himself?

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 09:48 - Jesus Accused of Blasphemy 5 Times

  • 12:12 - Jesus Claims Equality with God

  • 50:29 - Jesus Does What YHWH Does

  • 1:06:31 - Jesus Receives Worship

  • 1:14:48 - Jesus Claims Divinity

  • 1:22:17 - Jesus Claims Pre-Existence

  • 1:46:02 - Final Thoughts / Summary

What did others say about Jesus?

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 04:15 - Gospel of John

  • 37:55 - Paul

  • 47:38 - Gospel of Matthew

  • 49:56 - Jude

  • 52:30 - Book of Hebrews

  • 1:08:14 - Old Testament Parallels

  • 1:37:39 - Final Thoughts

What does "Son of God" mean?

  • 00:00 - Intro & Review

  • 04:57 - Firstborn as a Title

  • 8:23 - “Son of God” as a Type

  • 22:49 - Jesus as “The” Son of God

  • 50:21 - The Son of God as King & Messiah

  • 1:11:43 - The Meaning of “Only Begotten”

  • 1:21:23 - Final Thoughts

What does "Son of Man" mean?

  • 00:00 - Intro & Review

  • 05:56 - “Son of Man” as a Title

  • 07:16 - “Son of Man” as a Human Servant

  • 24:35 - “Son of Man” as Propitiation

  • 34:25 - “Son of Man” as Deity, King, Conquering Messiah

  • 1:11:50 - Final Thoughts

Eternal Sonship vs. Incarnational Sonship

Does Jesus’ subordination refute the Trinity?

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 11:41 - Anti-Trinitarianism & Alexandrian Theology

  • 34:03 - Response to Subordinationsim

  • 41:30 - Response to John 14:28

  • 48:27 - Response to John 5:30

  • 56:47 - Response to 1 Corinthians 15:28

  • 1:04:32 - Response to Mark 10:18

  • 1:10:15 - Response to 1 Corinthians 11:3

  • 1:17:52 - Response to John 17:3

  • 1:23:19 - Response to Deuteronomy 6:4

  • 1:29:38 - Objection: Kenosis

  • 1:38:46 - Objection: Jesus’ Death

  • 1:43:18 - Final Thoughts

Jesus in the Old Testament | Typology

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:02 - Principles of Typology

  • 14:18 - Biblical Basis for Typology

  • 25:26 - Typology in Jesus Ministry

  • 40:16 - The Trinity in Genesis

  • 49:41 - Examples of Types of Jesus

  • 57:10 - Prophecies of Jesus

  • 1:04:09 - Final Thoughts

Jesus in the Old Testament: The Angel of YHWH

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 12:12 - The Meaning of “Angel”

  • 19:37 - Two Powers in Heaven

  • 42:04 - Dealings with Abraham, Hagar & Sarah

  • 54:20 - Dealings with Jacob

  • 1:04:47 - Dealings with Moses & Joshua

  • 1:15:31 - Dealings with Gideon, Manoa, Isaiah, Zechariah & Job

  • 1:32:10 - Final Thoughts

Jesus in the Old Testament: The Word & The Name

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 08:48 - The Word of YHWH

  • 25:19 - The Memra

  • 35:02 - The Name of YHWH

  • 51:07 - Longing to Know God’s Name

  • 57:41 - “For the Name”

  • 1:02:39 - YHWH in Proto-Sinaitic Script

  • 1:07:24 - Tetragrammaton Etymology

  • 1:12:55 - Responding to Sacred Name Legalists (Yeshua or Jesus?)

  • 1:19:47 - Jesus is YHWH

Is Archangel Michael Jesus?

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:39 - Response 1: The Name

  • 18:25 - Response 2: Authority

  • 29:06 - Response 3: The War in Heaven

  • 37:34 - Response 4: Michael is Created

  • 47:05 - Summary

  • 51:12 - What about 1 Thess. 4:16?

  • 54:22 - The Principle of Agency

The Holy Spirit in the Old Testament

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 12:24 - The Spirit as God’s Breath

  • 26:20 - The Spirit Giving Talents

  • 34:19 - The Spirit as the Helper

  • 37:31 - The Spirit as the Author of Scripture

  • 48:54 - The New Covenant in the Old Testament

  • 1:07:18 - The Personal Nature of the Spirit

  • 1:12:07 - The Trinity in Isaiah 63:9-10

  • 1:13:49 - Final Thoughts

The Heresies of Modalism, Partialism, Unitarianism, Binitarianism & Tritheism

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 16:14 - Modalism

  • 26:38 - Inseparable Operations

  • 36:27 - Unitarianism

  • 57:44 - Partialism

  • 1:03:48 - Binitarianism

  • 1:16:43 - Tri-theism

  • 1:22:12 - Final Thoughts

Why Monarchical Trinitarianism is Wrong (Eastern Orthodoxy & Catholicism)

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 14:17 - The 3 Pillars of Monarchical Trinitarianism

  • 17:26 - What is Monarchical Trinitarianism?

  • 20:57 - History of the Early Church & Subordinationism

  • 1:17:06 - Subordinationist Quotes from Church Fathers

  • 1:29:26 - Putting it All Together

  • 1:34:07 - The Errors of the Nicene Creed

  • 1:44:31 - Pillar #1: The Filioque Controversy

  • 1:55:39 - Pillar #2: Misinterpretation of “Begotten”

  • 2:15:06 - Pillar #3: Aseity of the Father Only?

  • 2:38:15 - The Progressive Revelation of God

  • 2:41:29 - God’s Predestined Plan of Glory

  • 2:47:53 - Final Thoughts & Summary

The Case for Triune Monarchy (1 Corinthians 15:28)

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 13:37 - YHWH as the Monarch in the Old Testament

  • 22:44 - Jesus as King in the New Testament

  • 45:03 - The Millennial Kingdom & The Incarnation

  • 50:16 - 1 Corinthians 15:28 Breakdown

  • 1:08:33 - The New Reality in Eternity

  • 1:30:30 - Important Distinctions to Make

  • 1:35:58 - God as a Free Being of One Mind

  • 1:46:39 - Bonus: Christ as the Fulfillment of 3 Offices

Eastern Orthodoxy, Mysticism & the Trinity (Palamas, Hesychasm, Theosis)

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 17:04 - Emanations in Eastern Orthodoxy

  • 36:26 - Emanationism in the Occult

  • 44:29 - The Principle of Anima Mundi

  • 49:05 - The Influence of Manichaeism

  • 58:38 - The Influence of Neoplatonism

  • 1:20:07 - Gregory Palamas, Palamism & Hesychasm

  • 1:38:19 - Putting it Together with Scripture

  • 1:43:33 - Why Orthodoxy is a Works-Based Religion

  • 2:13:47 - Final Thoughts

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture