The Trinity Series
“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.”
Matthew 28:19
The Trinity is unique to biblical Christianity and is often misunderstood, yet it is a profound topic to study and reveals the character and nature of God as well as the full scope and workings of the plan of salvation. This my comprehensive series on the topic, covering important Christological and theological points on the nature of God’s existence.
The Trinity Poster
The study guide poster beautifully visualizes the relationships of the Trinity as well as each Person's roles and actions in the plan of salvation. It is available in the Dance of Life Podcast Merch Store in different orientations, or you can download a high resolution image in the Dance of Life Library if you are a member. Scriptural references are provided for further study.
Trinity Series References & Presentation Notes
You may also download the references for this series for your own research and investigation, as well as my personal presentation notes in the Resources subfolder.
The Trinity: Introduction & Foundations
00:00 - Introduction
08:10 - Why is the Trinity Important?
11:10 - Objection #1: Not Logical
27:10 - Objection #2: “Trinity” Isn’t in the Bible
30:00 - Objection #3: The Trinity is Pagan
45:27 - Objection #4: 3 Persons Means 3 Gods
48:46 - How Reality Testifies to the Trinity
53:06 - Important Doctrine: Economy & Ontology
57:10 - Important Doctrine: Simplicity
1:04:02 - Trinity at Work in the Bible
1:08:13 - Inter-Trinity Relationships
1:11:09 - Final Thoughts
Why a Trinitarian Gospel is Necessary
00:00 - Introduction & Review
20:34 - Roles of the Father
29:14 - Roles of the Son
59:12 - Roles of the Holy Spirit
1:40:00 - Why a Trinitarian Gospel is Necessary
The Father & The Holy Spirit as God
00:00 - Introduction & Review
08:47 - Is the Father God?
22:16 - Is the Holy Spirit a Person?
47:22 - Emotional/Personal Qualities of the Spirit
1:05:02 - Is the Spirit God?
1:22:43 - Who does the Spirit proceed from?
1:36:30 - Final Thoughts
What did Jesus say about Himself?
00:00 - Introduction & Review
09:48 - Jesus Accused of Blasphemy 5 Times
12:12 - Jesus Claims Equality with God
50:29 - Jesus Does What YHWH Does
1:06:31 - Jesus Receives Worship
1:14:48 - Jesus Claims Divinity
1:22:17 - Jesus Claims Pre-Existence
1:46:02 - Final Thoughts / Summary
What did others say about Jesus?
00:00 - Introduction & Review
04:15 - Gospel of John
37:55 - Paul
47:38 - Gospel of Matthew
49:56 - Jude
52:30 - Book of Hebrews
1:08:14 - Old Testament Parallels
1:37:39 - Final Thoughts
What does "Son of God" mean?
00:00 - Intro & Review
04:57 - Firstborn as a Title
8:23 - “Son of God” as a Type
22:49 - Jesus as “The” Son of God
50:21 - The Son of God as King & Messiah
1:11:43 - The Meaning of “Only Begotten”
1:21:23 - Final Thoughts
What does "Son of Man" mean?
00:00 - Intro & Review
05:56 - “Son of Man” as a Title
07:16 - “Son of Man” as a Human Servant
24:35 - “Son of Man” as Propitiation
34:25 - “Son of Man” as Deity, King, Conquering Messiah
1:11:50 - Final Thoughts
Eternal Sonship vs. Incarnational Sonship
Does Jesus’ subordination refute the Trinity?
00:00 - Introduction
11:41 - Anti-Trinitarianism & Alexandrian Theology
34:03 - Response to Subordinationsim
41:30 - Response to John 14:28
48:27 - Response to John 5:30
56:47 - Response to 1 Corinthians 15:28
1:04:32 - Response to Mark 10:18
1:10:15 - Response to 1 Corinthians 11:3
1:17:52 - Response to John 17:3
1:23:19 - Response to Deuteronomy 6:4
1:29:38 - Objection: Kenosis
1:38:46 - Objection: Jesus’ Death
1:43:18 - Final Thoughts
Jesus in the Old Testament | Typology
00:00 - Introduction
07:02 - Principles of Typology
14:18 - Biblical Basis for Typology
25:26 - Typology in Jesus Ministry
40:16 - The Trinity in Genesis
49:41 - Examples of Types of Jesus
57:10 - Prophecies of Jesus
1:04:09 - Final Thoughts
Jesus in the Old Testament: The Angel of YHWH
00:00 - Introduction & Review
12:12 - The Meaning of “Angel”
19:37 - Two Powers in Heaven
42:04 - Dealings with Abraham, Hagar & Sarah
54:20 - Dealings with Jacob
1:04:47 - Dealings with Moses & Joshua
1:15:31 - Dealings with Gideon, Manoa, Isaiah, Zechariah & Job
1:32:10 - Final Thoughts
Jesus in the Old Testament: The Word & The Name
00:00 - Introduction & Review
08:48 - The Word of YHWH
25:19 - The Memra
35:02 - The Name of YHWH
51:07 - Longing to Know God’s Name
57:41 - “For the Name”
1:02:39 - YHWH in Proto-Sinaitic Script
1:07:24 - Tetragrammaton Etymology
1:12:55 - Responding to Sacred Name Legalists (Yeshua or Jesus?)
1:19:47 - Jesus is YHWH
Is Archangel Michael Jesus?
00:00 - Introduction
10:39 - Response 1: The Name
18:25 - Response 2: Authority
29:06 - Response 3: The War in Heaven
37:34 - Response 4: Michael is Created
47:05 - Summary
51:12 - What about 1 Thess. 4:16?
54:22 - The Principle of Agency
The Holy Spirit in the Old Testament
00:00 - Introduction & Review
12:24 - The Spirit as God’s Breath
26:20 - The Spirit Giving Talents
34:19 - The Spirit as the Helper
37:31 - The Spirit as the Author of Scripture
48:54 - The New Covenant in the Old Testament
1:07:18 - The Personal Nature of the Spirit
1:12:07 - The Trinity in Isaiah 63:9-10
1:13:49 - Final Thoughts
The Heresies of Modalism, Partialism, Unitarianism, Binitarianism & Tritheism
00:00 - Introduction
16:14 - Modalism
26:38 - Inseparable Operations
36:27 - Unitarianism
57:44 - Partialism
1:03:48 - Binitarianism
1:16:43 - Tri-theism
1:22:12 - Final Thoughts
Why Monarchical Trinitarianism is Wrong (Eastern Orthodoxy & Catholicism)
00:00 - Introduction
14:17 - The 3 Pillars of Monarchical Trinitarianism
17:26 - What is Monarchical Trinitarianism?
20:57 - History of the Early Church & Subordinationism
1:17:06 - Subordinationist Quotes from Church Fathers
1:29:26 - Putting it All Together
1:34:07 - The Errors of the Nicene Creed
1:44:31 - Pillar #1: The Filioque Controversy
1:55:39 - Pillar #2: Misinterpretation of “Begotten”
2:15:06 - Pillar #3: Aseity of the Father Only?
2:38:15 - The Progressive Revelation of God
2:41:29 - God’s Predestined Plan of Glory
2:47:53 - Final Thoughts & Summary
The Case for Triune Monarchy (1 Corinthians 15:28)
00:00 - Introduction
13:37 - YHWH as the Monarch in the Old Testament
22:44 - Jesus as King in the New Testament
45:03 - The Millennial Kingdom & The Incarnation
50:16 - 1 Corinthians 15:28 Breakdown
1:08:33 - The New Reality in Eternity
1:30:30 - Important Distinctions to Make
1:35:58 - God as a Free Being of One Mind
1:46:39 - Bonus: Christ as the Fulfillment of 3 Offices
Eastern Orthodoxy, Mysticism & the Trinity (Palamas, Hesychasm, Theosis)
00:00 - Introduction
17:04 - Emanations in Eastern Orthodoxy
36:26 - Emanationism in the Occult
44:29 - The Principle of Anima Mundi
49:05 - The Influence of Manichaeism
58:38 - The Influence of Neoplatonism
1:20:07 - Gregory Palamas, Palamism & Hesychasm
1:38:19 - Putting it Together with Scripture
1:43:33 - Why Orthodoxy is a Works-Based Religion
2:13:47 - Final Thoughts