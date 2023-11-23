The Trinity Series

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.” Matthew 28:19

The Trinity is unique to biblical Christianity and is often misunderstood, yet it is a profound topic to study and reveals the character and nature of God as well as the full scope and workings of the plan of salvation. This my comprehensive series on the topic, covering important Christological and theological points on the nature of God’s existence.

The Trinity Poster

The study guide poster beautifully visualizes the relationships of the Trinity as well as each Person's roles and actions in the plan of salvation. It is available in the Dance of Life Podcast Merch Store in different orientations, or you can download a high resolution image in the Dance of Life Library if you are a member. Scriptural references are provided for further study.

Trinity Series References & Presentation Notes

You may also download the references for this series for your own research and investigation, as well as my personal presentation notes in the Resources subfolder.

The Trinity: Introduction & Foundations

00:00 - Introduction

08:10 - Why is the Trinity Important?

11:10 - Objection #1: Not Logical

27:10 - Objection #2: “Trinity” Isn’t in the Bible

30:00 - Objection #3: The Trinity is Pagan

45:27 - Objection #4: 3 Persons Means 3 Gods

48:46 - How Reality Testifies to the Trinity

53:06 - Important Doctrine: Economy & Ontology

57:10 - Important Doctrine: Simplicity

1:04:02 - Trinity at Work in the Bible

1:08:13 - Inter-Trinity Relationships

1:11:09 - Final Thoughts

Why a Trinitarian Gospel is Necessary

00:00 - Introduction & Review

20:34 - Roles of the Father

29:14 - Roles of the Son

59:12 - Roles of the Holy Spirit

1:40:00 - Why a Trinitarian Gospel is Necessary

The Father & The Holy Spirit as God

00:00 - Introduction & Review

08:47 - Is the Father God?

22:16 - Is the Holy Spirit a Person?

47:22 - Emotional/Personal Qualities of the Spirit

1:05:02 - Is the Spirit God?

1:22:43 - Who does the Spirit proceed from?

1:36:30 - Final Thoughts

What did Jesus say about Himself?

00:00 - Introduction & Review

09:48 - Jesus Accused of Blasphemy 5 Times

12:12 - Jesus Claims Equality with God

50:29 - Jesus Does What YHWH Does

1:06:31 - Jesus Receives Worship

1:14:48 - Jesus Claims Divinity

1:22:17 - Jesus Claims Pre-Existence

1:46:02 - Final Thoughts / Summary

What did others say about Jesus?

00:00 - Introduction & Review

04:15 - Gospel of John

37:55 - Paul

47:38 - Gospel of Matthew

49:56 - Jude

52:30 - Book of Hebrews

1:08:14 - Old Testament Parallels

1:37:39 - Final Thoughts

What does "Son of God" mean?

00:00 - Intro & Review

04:57 - Firstborn as a Title

8:23 - “Son of God” as a Type

22:49 - Jesus as “The” Son of God

50:21 - The Son of God as King & Messiah

1:11:43 - The Meaning of “Only Begotten”

1:21:23 - Final Thoughts

What does "Son of Man" mean?

00:00 - Intro & Review

05:56 - “Son of Man” as a Title

07:16 - “Son of Man” as a Human Servant

24:35 - “Son of Man” as Propitiation

34:25 - “Son of Man” as Deity, King, Conquering Messiah

1:11:50 - Final Thoughts

Eternal Sonship vs. Incarnational Sonship

Does Jesus’ subordination refute the Trinity?

00:00 - Introduction

11:41 - Anti-Trinitarianism & Alexandrian Theology

34:03 - Response to Subordinationsim

41:30 - Response to John 14:28

48:27 - Response to John 5:30

56:47 - Response to 1 Corinthians 15:28

1:04:32 - Response to Mark 10:18

1:10:15 - Response to 1 Corinthians 11:3

1:17:52 - Response to John 17:3

1:23:19 - Response to Deuteronomy 6:4

1:29:38 - Objection: Kenosis

1:38:46 - Objection: Jesus’ Death

1:43:18 - Final Thoughts

Jesus in the Old Testament | Typology

00:00 - Introduction

07:02 - Principles of Typology

14:18 - Biblical Basis for Typology

25:26 - Typology in Jesus Ministry

40:16 - The Trinity in Genesis

49:41 - Examples of Types of Jesus

57:10 - Prophecies of Jesus

1:04:09 - Final Thoughts

Jesus in the Old Testament: The Angel of YHWH

00:00 - Introduction & Review

12:12 - The Meaning of “Angel”

19:37 - Two Powers in Heaven

42:04 - Dealings with Abraham, Hagar & Sarah

54:20 - Dealings with Jacob

1:04:47 - Dealings with Moses & Joshua

1:15:31 - Dealings with Gideon, Manoa, Isaiah, Zechariah & Job

1:32:10 - Final Thoughts

Jesus in the Old Testament: The Word & The Name

00:00 - Introduction & Review

08:48 - The Word of YHWH

25:19 - The Memra

35:02 - The Name of YHWH

51:07 - Longing to Know God’s Name

57:41 - “For the Name”

1:02:39 - YHWH in Proto-Sinaitic Script

1:07:24 - Tetragrammaton Etymology

1:12:55 - Responding to Sacred Name Legalists (Yeshua or Jesus?)

1:19:47 - Jesus is YHWH

Is Archangel Michael Jesus?

00:00 - Introduction

10:39 - Response 1: The Name

18:25 - Response 2: Authority

29:06 - Response 3: The War in Heaven

37:34 - Response 4: Michael is Created

47:05 - Summary

51:12 - What about 1 Thess. 4:16?

54:22 - The Principle of Agency

The Holy Spirit in the Old Testament

00:00 - Introduction & Review

12:24 - The Spirit as God’s Breath

26:20 - The Spirit Giving Talents

34:19 - The Spirit as the Helper

37:31 - The Spirit as the Author of Scripture

48:54 - The New Covenant in the Old Testament

1:07:18 - The Personal Nature of the Spirit

1:12:07 - The Trinity in Isaiah 63:9-10

1:13:49 - Final Thoughts

The Heresies of Modalism, Partialism, Unitarianism, Binitarianism & Tritheism

00:00 - Introduction

16:14 - Modalism

26:38 - Inseparable Operations

36:27 - Unitarianism

57:44 - Partialism

1:03:48 - Binitarianism

1:16:43 - Tri-theism

1:22:12 - Final Thoughts

Why Monarchical Trinitarianism is Wrong (Eastern Orthodoxy & Catholicism)

00:00 - Introduction

14:17 - The 3 Pillars of Monarchical Trinitarianism

17:26 - What is Monarchical Trinitarianism?

20:57 - History of the Early Church & Subordinationism

1:17:06 - Subordinationist Quotes from Church Fathers

1:29:26 - Putting it All Together

1:34:07 - The Errors of the Nicene Creed

1:44:31 - Pillar #1: The Filioque Controversy

1:55:39 - Pillar #2: Misinterpretation of “Begotten”

2:15:06 - Pillar #3: Aseity of the Father Only?

2:38:15 - The Progressive Revelation of God

2:41:29 - God’s Predestined Plan of Glory

2:47:53 - Final Thoughts & Summary

The Case for Triune Monarchy (1 Corinthians 15:28)

00:00 - Introduction

13:37 - YHWH as the Monarch in the Old Testament

22:44 - Jesus as King in the New Testament

45:03 - The Millennial Kingdom & The Incarnation

50:16 - 1 Corinthians 15:28 Breakdown

1:08:33 - The New Reality in Eternity

1:30:30 - Important Distinctions to Make

1:35:58 - God as a Free Being of One Mind

1:46:39 - Bonus: Christ as the Fulfillment of 3 Offices

Eastern Orthodoxy, Mysticism & the Trinity (Palamas, Hesychasm, Theosis)