The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE TRINITY #12: Jesus in the Old Testament | The Word & The Name

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Tudor Alexander
Dec 22, 2023
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In the Old Testament we see many pictures and shadows of what would later be revealed in Jesus - that God, YHWH, the self-existent Creator, would take on human form and pay for humanity's sins. This fundamental truth of the gospel is imbedded in the very name God gave to Moses in Exodus, and by studying the historical and biblical context of the Word of…

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