THE TRINITY #12: Jesus in the Old Testament | The Word & The Name

In the Old Testament we see many pictures and shadows of what would later be revealed in Jesus - that God, YHWH, the self-existent Creator, would take on human form and pay for humanity's sins. This fundamental truth of the gospel is imbedded in the very name God gave to Moses in Exodus, and by studying the historical and biblical context of the Word of…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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