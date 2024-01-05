THE TRINITY #14: The Holy Spirit in the Old Testament

The Holy Spirit is the most mysterious of the three persons of the Godhead, yet we can see fascinating shadows and hints in the Old Testament of His intimate involvement in creation as well as salvation. By using the light of the New Testament, we can uncover hidden treasures of meaning in verses that we would otherwise have passed by and reveal clues a…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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