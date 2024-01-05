The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE TRINITY #14: The Holy Spirit in the Old Testament

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Tudor Alexander
Jan 05, 2024
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The Holy Spirit is the most mysterious of the three persons of the Godhead, yet we can see fascinating shadows and hints in the Old Testament of His intimate involvement in creation as well as salvation. By using the light of the New Testament, we can uncover hidden treasures of meaning in verses that we would otherwise have passed by and reveal clues a…

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