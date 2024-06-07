The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Truth About Hell: God's Purpose of Joy

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Tudor Alexander
Jun 07, 2024
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In this episode we continue our journey through the bible on the topic of hell and the afterlife. Central to the scriptures is God’s purpose of joy, which is seen in both the Old and the New Testaments, and when we are honest with what the word of God reveals about God’s joy — the teaching of an eternally conscious torment for the wicked just doesn’t li…

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