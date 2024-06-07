The Truth About Hell: God's Purpose of Joy

In this episode we continue our journey through the bible on the topic of hell and the afterlife. Central to the scriptures is God’s purpose of joy, which is seen in both the Old and the New Testaments, and when we are honest with what the word of God reveals about God’s joy — the teaching of an eternally conscious torment for the wicked just doesn’t li…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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