The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Truth About Hell: The Message of the Gospel

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Tudor Alexander
May 31, 2024
∙ Paid
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Today we continue our segment in the Afterlife series titled “The Truth About Hell” by looking at the message of the Gospel. Throughout the bible we see a consistent point about God: that He is love, and that only through a relationship with Him do we have eternal life. With this in mind, the concept of eternal conscious torment is not consistent with w…

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