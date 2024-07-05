The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Truth About Hell: The Nature of God's Wrath

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Tudor Alexander
Jul 05, 2024
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In this final installment of our segment on “The Truth About Hell,” we examine an important piece of context which is the nature of God’s wrath. Throughout the bible and especially in the Old Testament, whenever we see pictures of God’s wrath we also see that it is limited and gets dissipated after judgment. In other words, God does not stay angry — and…

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