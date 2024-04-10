The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Timeline to the End

Tudor Alexander
Apr 10, 2024

Health for your body:

Copper and Zinc: Everything You Need to Know

Tudor Alexander
November 18, 2023
Health for your soul:

How Jacob's Ladder Reveals the Gospel

Tudor Alexander
October 27, 2023
People are increasingly coming to realize that what the bible said about the end of time was true, yet the enemy has created countless narratives and false signs and wonders, false flags and distractions to confuse and deceive. Today you will learn the truth about what to expect and what to watch for, based on bible prophecy and history, from now until the return of Christ.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:56 - OBJECTION: Matthew 24:36

  • 16:29 - PART 1: Placing the Current Generation

  • 28:58 - PART 2: The Beasts of Revelation 13

  • 38:44 - PART 3: The Image of the Beast & Mystery Babylon

  • 1:12:25 - PART 4: Zionism & The Third Temple

  • 1:21:03 - PART 5: All Roads Lead to Rome

  • 1:50:07 - PART 6: The Counterfeit Second Coming

  • 2:20:20 - PART 7: Satan's Release

  • 2:45:45 - PART 8: The Final Moments

  • 3:05:14 - PART 9: How to Prepare

  • 3:19:43 - PART 10: Summary & Review

Click Here to Grab the End Times Prophetic Timeline

