Timeline to the End

People are increasingly coming to realize that what the bible said about the end of time was true, yet the enemy has created countless narratives and false signs and wonders, false flags and distractions to confuse and deceive. Today you will learn the truth about what to expect and what to watch for, based on bible prophecy and history, from now until the return of Christ.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
08:56 - OBJECTION: Matthew 24:36
16:29 - PART 1: Placing the Current Generation
28:58 - PART 2: The Beasts of Revelation 13
38:44 - PART 3: The Image of the Beast & Mystery Babylon
1:12:25 - PART 4: Zionism & The Third Temple
1:21:03 - PART 5: All Roads Lead to Rome
1:50:07 - PART 6: The Counterfeit Second Coming
2:20:20 - PART 7: Satan's Release
2:45:45 - PART 8: The Final Moments
3:05:14 - PART 9: How to Prepare
3:19:43 - PART 10: Summary & Review