Venerable Day of the Sun #1: Return of the Law

Almost 1700 years ago emperor Constantine mandated Sunday as the day of rest in the Roman empire. Over the ensuing centuries this tradition became grounds for persecution of Sabbath keeping Christians who were loyal to God’s law. Today we are seeing history begin to repeat itself in fulfillment of John’s warnings in Revelation 13, as the push for a retu…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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