The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #1: Return of the Law

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Tudor Alexander
Jul 10, 2024
∙ Paid
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Almost 1700 years ago emperor Constantine mandated Sunday as the day of rest in the Roman empire. Over the ensuing centuries this tradition became grounds for persecution of Sabbath keeping Christians who were loyal to God’s law. Today we are seeing history begin to repeat itself in fulfillment of John’s warnings in Revelation 13, as the push for a retu…

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