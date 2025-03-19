Venerable Day of the Sun #13: Idus Martiae

The term “Idus Martiae” is Latin for “The Ides of March” — an important period of time for the Roman empire when many pagan festivals were held, and also when Caesar was assassinated. This was a turning point in the empire’s history, and today we are also at a major turning point in the history of the rebirth of papal Rome through the image of the Beast…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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