The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #13: Idus Martiae

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Tudor Alexander
Mar 19, 2025
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The term “Idus Martiae” is Latin for “The Ides of March” — an important period of time for the Roman empire when many pagan festivals were held, and also when Caesar was assassinated. This was a turning point in the empire’s history, and today we are also at a major turning point in the history of the rebirth of papal Rome through the image of the Beast…

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