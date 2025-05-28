The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #16: Habemus Pontifex

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Tudor Alexander
May 28, 2025
∙ Paid
Is TA-65 Worth the Money?

Is TA-65 Worth the Money?

Tudor Alexander
·
December 14, 2023
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How to Build a Habit of Daily Prayer

How to Build a Habit of Daily Prayer

Tudor Alexander
·
February 13, 2024
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With the advent of a new Pope, students of prophecy and history are keen to take note of the many intentional parallels of his chosen name, Leo XIV, as well as the familiar messages of unity and brotherly love that have immediately been promulgated into the world. History’s cycles are repeating, and the bibles warnings from long ago are echoing clearer …

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