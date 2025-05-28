Venerable Day of the Sun #16: Habemus Pontifex

With the advent of a new Pope, students of prophecy and history are keen to take note of the many intentional parallels of his chosen name, Leo XIV, as well as the familiar messages of unity and brotherly love that have immediately been promulgated into the world. History’s cycles are repeating, and the bibles warnings from long ago are echoing clearer …
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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