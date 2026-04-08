Venerable Day of the Sun #24: The Final Crusade

With the climax of events in the middle east, we are seeing bible prophecy come to life in real time — but not as most Christians believe or expect. Dispensationalism is collapsing as Zionism’s controlled demolition reveals the darkest parts of humanity — and with it the Protestant Reformation has one more nail in its coffin. Meanwhile geopolitical, economic and social instability around the world are building the precedent for a moral solution, and a world savior. The events unfolding are biblical in their reverberations, because they are the final crusade by the Beast to topple all of its foes in one move. What comes in the aftermath will be what the bible warned of, and the question is: will you be ready?

00:00 - Montage

1:04:10 - Introduction

1:29:57 - Stories

3:59:24 - Iran War: Deception & Fakery

4:53:55 - Iran War: Dialectics

5:25:36 - Iran War: Synthesis

6:48:28 - The Transition into the NWO