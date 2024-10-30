Venerable Day of the Sun #6: The Storm

Jesus famously reminds us in John 16 that in the world there will always be tribulation, but our great hope as Christians is that Christ has overcome the world. Throughout the church age those who held fast to the narrow way have always had to face the storm of life, with the enemy pulling and pushing at them to go either to the right or to the left. To…
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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