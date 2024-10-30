The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #6: The Storm

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Tudor Alexander
Oct 30, 2024
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6 Tips on How to Plan Your Meals Without Stress

6 Tips on How to Plan Your Meals Without Stress

Tudor Alexander
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October 12, 2023
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The Many Dimensions of Grace

The Many Dimensions of Grace

Tudor Alexander
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November 21, 2023
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Jesus famously reminds us in John 16 that in the world there will always be tribulation, but our great hope as Christians is that Christ has overcome the world. Throughout the church age those who held fast to the narrow way have always had to face the storm of life, with the enemy pulling and pushing at them to go either to the right or to the left. To…

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