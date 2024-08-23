The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

What the Bible Says About Cosmology

Tudor Alexander
Aug 23, 2024
The bible and modern cosmological science do not agree on fundamental points about reality, but we know that the bible is inerrant. This means that science is wrong, regardless of how many questions that may bring up. Today we will see what the bible really says about cosmology, and which verses are explicit cosmological statements that cannot be reconciled with heliocentrism.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 11:41 - Poetic Verses

  • 41:20 - Either-Or Verses

  • 1:11:36 - Verses that Refute Heliocentrism

  • 3:26:27 - Final Thoughts

