What the Bible Says About Cosmology

The bible and modern cosmological science do not agree on fundamental points about reality, but we know that the bible is inerrant. This means that science is wrong, regardless of how many questions that may bring up. Today we will see what the bible really says about cosmology, and which verses are explicit cosmological statements that cannot be reconciled with heliocentrism.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
11:41 - Poetic Verses
41:20 - Either-Or Verses
1:11:36 - Verses that Refute Heliocentrism
3:26:27 - Final Thoughts