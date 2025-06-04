The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Why Tradition Fails the Test (2025)

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Tudor Alexander
Jun 04, 2025
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My Personal Evidence List for Christianity

My Personal Evidence List for Christianity

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Tudor Alexander
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Many today are coming out of atheism and even other religions and embracing the traditional path of Catholicism or Eastern Orthodoxy. Yet scripture and history warn us clearly that such is the end of all things, and many will be deceived by a counterfeit system of worship in the end posing as the will of God on Earth. Today we will look at several reaso…

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