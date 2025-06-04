Why Tradition Fails the Test (2025)

Many today are coming out of atheism and even other religions and embracing the traditional path of Catholicism or Eastern Orthodoxy. Yet scripture and history warn us clearly that such is the end of all things, and many will be deceived by a counterfeit system of worship in the end posing as the will of God on Earth. Today we will look at several reaso…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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