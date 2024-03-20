The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Zionism's Dirty Little Secrets: Propaganda, Communism & A False Messiah

Tudor Alexander
Mar 20, 2024
Zionism is a topic that has increasingly polarized people today as the war in the Middle East rages on. Especially within Christianity, doctrines of dispensationalism and Christian Zionism have led Christians to a justify heinous crimes perpetrated by the state of Israel. Today we will look at a few of Zionism’s dark secrets and how it will play its role in serving the Beast’s agenda.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:21 - Zionist Propaganda

  • 26:59 - Christian Zionist Hypocrisy

  • 33:15 - Real News

  • 47:51 - The Origins of Zionism

  • 1:07:16 - The False Messiah

