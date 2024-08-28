1000% PROOF That Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive)

There are many prophecies of Jesus in the bible, but none come to the forefront like the famous Psalm 22. Written about 1,000 years before the birth of Christ, and quoted by Him during His final moments, this short psalm reveals to us a profound truth: Jesus of Nazareth was the Messiah predicted for thousands of years. In this in-depth presentation you …
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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