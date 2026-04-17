The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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12 Problems with a Synergistic View of the Atonement

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 17, 2026
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The nature of the atonement is a critical point of discussion in Soteriology. Those who believe God predestined reality for His glory claim that the atonement is limited — not in scope but in number. Today we will learn why a synergistic view of the atonement is not only wrong, but highly problematic and unbiblical.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 16:26 - Reason #1 - Two Groups of People

  • 20:14 - Reason #2 - The Atonement is Still Limited

  • 29:38 - Reason #3 - Inconsistent with Biblical Atonement

  • 52:28 - Reason #4 - The Intention of the Sacrifice & Intercession

  • 57:11 - Reason #5 - The Personal Nature of Intercession

  • 59:07 - Reason #6 - God's Wrath & The Wicked

  • 1:06:35 - Reason #7 - Mismatch Between God's Promises & Actions

  • 1:11:52 - Reasons #8 - Disharmony in the Trinity

  • 1:28:40 - Reason #9 - Robs Glory From God

  • 1:55:53 - Reason #10 - The Success of the Atonement

  • 2:00:16 - Reason #11 - The Problem of Evil

  • 2:04:12 - Reason #12 - Freewill is Incompatible with God's Sovereignty

  • 2:11:53 - Final Thoughts

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