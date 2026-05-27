The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Seven Transformations: How Monergism Proves Every Doctrine

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
May 27, 2026
David & Goliath: A Picture of Christ's Eternal Victory

David & Goliath: A Picture of Christ's Eternal Victory

Tudor Alexander
·
February 10, 2025
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The Root (Canal) of Many Problems

The Root (Canal) of Many Problems

Tudor Alexander
·
January 22, 2024
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In my life as a professional athlete and trainer, I realized there were 7 major areas to align for optimal performance. Over the course of the last several years of intense bible study and work, I have come to realize that this is also true for our walk with Christ. There are 7 major areas of doctrine that must be aligned, and when they are properly framed from a monergistic perspective — our entire experience of God and reality is transformed.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:16 - A Little Story

  • 20:18 - The Narrow Road

  • 31:20 - Why it Starts & Ends with Monergism

  • 48:30 - Christology & The Trinity

  • 1:02:06 - Thanatology

  • 1:13:20 - Ecclesiology

  • 1:21:07 - Eschatology

  • 1:38:27 - Cosmology

  • 1:52:58 - The Sabbath

  • 1:59:37 - Final Thoughts

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