The Seven Transformations: How Monergism Proves Every Doctrine

In my life as a professional athlete and trainer, I realized there were 7 major areas to align for optimal performance. Over the course of the last several years of intense bible study and work, I have come to realize that this is also true for our walk with Christ. There are 7 major areas of doctrine that must be aligned, and when they are properly framed from a monergistic perspective — our entire experience of God and reality is transformed.
00:00 - Introduction
08:16 - A Little Story
20:18 - The Narrow Road
31:20 - Why it Starts & Ends with Monergism
48:30 - Christology & The Trinity
1:02:06 - Thanatology
1:13:20 - Ecclesiology
1:21:07 - Eschatology
1:38:27 - Cosmology
1:52:58 - The Sabbath
1:59:37 - Final Thoughts