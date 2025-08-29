7 Reasons Jesus HAD to Die for Your Sins

The propitiation of Jesus as the substitutionary payment for our sins is a central teaching of Christianity, and today we will break down 7 major reasons why Jesus had to die in order for all things to be fulfilled.
00:00 - Introduction
04:24 - Reason #1: To Vindicate God's Name
16:39 - God's Biggest Problem
33:20 - Reason #2: To Show God's Love
38:27 - Reason #3: To Heal the Separation
42:30 - Reason #4: You Can't Approach God Without a Sacrifice
50:33 - Reason #5: To Model Ideal Humanity
53:55 - Reason #6: The Family of God
59:22 - Reason #7: To Destroy Death
1:05:35 - Final Thoughts
