7 Reasons Jesus HAD to Die for Your Sins

Tudor Alexander
Aug 29, 2025
The propitiation of Jesus as the substitutionary payment for our sins is a central teaching of Christianity, and today we will break down 7 major reasons why Jesus had to die in order for all things to be fulfilled.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 04:24 - Reason #1: To Vindicate God's Name

  • 16:39 - God's Biggest Problem

  • 33:20 - Reason #2: To Show God's Love

  • 38:27 - Reason #3: To Heal the Separation

  • 42:30 - Reason #4: You Can't Approach God Without a Sacrifice

  • 50:33 - Reason #5: To Model Ideal Humanity

  • 53:55 - Reason #6: The Family of God

  • 59:22 - Reason #7: To Destroy Death

  • 1:05:35 - Final Thoughts

