9 Reasons Molinism is Wrong, Unbiblical and Subversive

Molinism is probably something you haven’t heard of, but its philosophy is quite popular in the discussion on predestination. It seems like the perfect balance between freewill and God’s sovereignty, yet today you will learn it is wrong, unbiblical and subversive — just like the Jesuit that it was named after.
00:00 - Introduction
05:35 - What is Monism?
20:52 - Natural Knowledge, Free Knowledge & Middle Knowledge
26:01 - Problem #1 - Jesuit Origins
37:28 - Problem #2 - Makes Creation Impersonal
49:32 - Problem #3 - God's Decree Depends on His Creations
58:07 - Problem #4 - Molinism Doesn't Create Free Will
1:00:59 - Problem #5 - People Who Can't Be Saved
1:09:32 - Problem #6 - Counterfactuals Do Not Exist
1:17:51 - Problem #7 - Conditional Election
1:22:24 - Problem #8 - The Problem of Evil
1:28:59 - Problem #9 - Middle Knowledge Doesn't Exist
1:37:00 - CHALLENGE: David & Saul
1:45:50 - Final Thoughts