The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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9 Reasons Molinism is Wrong, Unbiblical and Subversive

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 10, 2026
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Molinism is probably something you haven’t heard of, but its philosophy is quite popular in the discussion on predestination. It seems like the perfect balance between freewill and God’s sovereignty, yet today you will learn it is wrong, unbiblical and subversive — just like the Jesuit that it was named after.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 05:35 - What is Monism?

  • 20:52 - Natural Knowledge, Free Knowledge & Middle Knowledge

  • 26:01 - Problem #1 - Jesuit Origins

  • 37:28 - Problem #2 - Makes Creation Impersonal

  • 49:32 - Problem #3 - God's Decree Depends on His Creations

  • 58:07 - Problem #4 - Molinism Doesn't Create Free Will

  • 1:00:59 - Problem #5 - People Who Can't Be Saved

  • 1:09:32 - Problem #6 - Counterfactuals Do Not Exist

  • 1:17:51 - Problem #7 - Conditional Election

  • 1:22:24 - Problem #8 - The Problem of Evil

  • 1:28:59 - Problem #9 - Middle Knowledge Doesn't Exist

  • 1:37:00 - CHALLENGE: David & Saul

  • 1:45:50 - Final Thoughts

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