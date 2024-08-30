The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Ancient Cosmologies

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Tudor Alexander
Aug 30, 2024
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When we examine ancient cultures’ cosmology, we see an important theme: they all believed in an enclosed, stationary Earth with local light sources just as the bible describes. Although there are variations and mythologies in each culture, the overall picture is the same. What’s more, historical evidence shows us these cultures were extremely advanced a…

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