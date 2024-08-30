Ancient Cosmologies

When we examine ancient cultures’ cosmology, we see an important theme: they all believed in an enclosed, stationary Earth with local light sources just as the bible describes. Although there are variations and mythologies in each culture, the overall picture is the same. What’s more, historical evidence shows us these cultures were extremely advanced a…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes