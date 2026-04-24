Answering 8 Questions on Election & Predestination

Election and predestination are hot topics, and today we’ll look at a few big questions that are common in the discussion.
00:00 - Introduction
06:25 - Question 1: Is God immoral for choosing?
11:57 - Question 2: Did God choose some for hell?
27:26 - Question 3: How do I know if I'm elect?
33:17 - Question 4: What about apostasy?
38:46 - Question 5: What about people who never heard of Jesus?
57:40 - Question 6: What about people in other denominations?
1:05:16 - Question 7: What is the point of evangelism?
1:09:56 - Question 8: Why pray if God is sovereign?