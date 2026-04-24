The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Answering 8 Questions on Election & Predestination

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 24, 2026
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Election and predestination are hot topics, and today we’ll look at a few big questions that are common in the discussion.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:25 - Question 1: Is God immoral for choosing?

  • 11:57 - Question 2: Did God choose some for hell?

  • 27:26 - Question 3: How do I know if I'm elect?

  • 33:17 - Question 4: What about apostasy?

  • 38:46 - Question 5: What about people who never heard of Jesus?

  • 57:40 - Question 6: What about people in other denominations?

  • 1:05:16 - Question 7: What is the point of evangelism?

  • 1:09:56 - Question 8: Why pray if God is sovereign?

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