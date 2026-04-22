Correcting Tradboi Nick Fuentes’ Papal Propaganda

Nick Fuentes has rapidly risen to prominence as a trusted source of alternative news, yet the many “groypers” that follow him do not realize he is just a culture manipulation tool of the Catholic Church, designed to covertly attack the Bible, justification by faith and Christ as the only sovereign authority of the conscience. Today we will unpack a relatively recent video clip where Nick goes on a rant about why you shouldn’t pick up a bible and read it for yourself.
00:00 - Introduction
11:01 - Part 1
30:24 - Part 2
1:04:04 - Part 3
1:12:27 - Part 4
1:17:43 - Part 5
1:46:48 - Part 6
1:54:42 - Part 7
2:07:34 - Part 8
2:12:30 - Final Thoughts