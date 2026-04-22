The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Correcting Tradboi Nick Fuentes’ Papal Propaganda

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 22, 2026
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Nick Fuentes has rapidly risen to prominence as a trusted source of alternative news, yet the many “groypers” that follow him do not realize he is just a culture manipulation tool of the Catholic Church, designed to covertly attack the Bible, justification by faith and Christ as the only sovereign authority of the conscience. Today we will unpack a relatively recent video clip where Nick goes on a rant about why you shouldn’t pick up a bible and read it for yourself.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 11:01 - Part 1

  • 30:24 - Part 2

  • 1:04:04 - Part 3

  • 1:12:27 - Part 4

  • 1:17:43 - Part 5

  • 1:46:48 - Part 6

  • 1:54:42 - Part 7

  • 2:07:34 - Part 8

  • 2:12:30 - Final Thoughts

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