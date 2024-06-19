Since the Parliament of World’s Religions was first held in 1893, ecumenism has increasingly been a theme in modern Christianity. Yet the bible warns that at the end of time, the mystery religion of the ages will manifest and unite all the world to herself through the vehicle of the Catholic church. Today we will see how ecumenical efforts are bridging …
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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