The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Dark to Light: Zionism's End

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Tudor Alexander
Jun 05, 2024
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The world is waking up to the evils of Zionism and realizing the influences of the Zionist agenda. Yet just like with the exposing of the liberal Left, these political schemes are choreographed and controlled demolitions that are strategically timed to ultimately fulfill what the bible predicted long ago: that the world will marvel after the Beast.

Timel…

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