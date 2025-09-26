Monergism in the Old Testament

One thing we know for sure about God is that He is consistent, and that means the bible as a whole is a consistent revelation of who God is. Today we will see that the monergistic gospel revealed in the New Testament is visible loud and clear throughout history in the shadows of the Old Testament.
00:00 - Introduction
07:05 - God is Unchanging
16:54 - God Giving New Hearts & A New Spirit
47:21 - No Condemnation for the Elect
1:00:00 - True Sacrifices & Inner Change
1:12:26 - God Bringing About the Outcome of Salvation
1:34:47 - Trusting in God
1:45:00 - God's Love in the Old Testament
1:56:28 - Election
2:06:40 - Final Thoughts