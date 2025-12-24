The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Is Christmas Pagan & Should You Celebrate It?

Tudor Alexander
Dec 24, 2025
Many Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Christ on December 25th, but some see all of the traditions and superstitions associated with Christmas as pagan rituals that were absorbed into Christianity. So, is Christmas pagan and should you celebrate it? Today we will do a deep dive into history and scripture to separate truth from error.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:59 - My Own Experience

  • 14:12 - Jesus’ Real Birthday

  • 36:00 - The History of Christmas

  • 2:47:51 - Christmas Trees

  • 3:02:58 - Yule & Norse Mythology

  • 3:27:50 - Santa Claus

  • 3:56:58 - Christmas Music

  • 4:04:57 - Final Thoughts

