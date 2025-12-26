The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Forbidden Fruit

Dec 26, 2025
In the very beginning of the bible we are given a famous story about mankind in the garden, the devil and the forbidden fruit. Many have debated what the meaning of this important story is, and today we will examine the profound truths it has to reveal about the plan of salvation.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 05:29 - The Forbidden Fruit

  • 12:43 - The Devil

  • 20:39 - The Tree of Knowledge & The Tree of Life

  • 43:29 - Satan's Gospel is the Tree of Knowledge

  • 1:01:13 - Everything Satan Does is Counterfeit

  • 1:41:23 - Final Thoughts

