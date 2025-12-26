In the very beginning of the bible we are given a famous story about mankind in the garden, the devil and the forbidden fruit. Many have debated what the meaning of this important story is, and today we will examine the profound truths it has to reveal about the plan of salvation.
00:00 - Introduction
05:29 - The Forbidden Fruit
12:43 - The Devil
20:39 - The Tree of Knowledge & The Tree of Life
43:29 - Satan's Gospel is the Tree of Knowledge
1:01:13 - Everything Satan Does is Counterfeit
1:41:23 - Final Thoughts