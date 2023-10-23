Satan's Counterfeit is Coming

Today many are awaiting the arrival of the Antichrist on the scene due to the issues in the Middle East. But do you think the devil is that foolish? The bible tells us he appears as an angel of light, and many have been blinded his false promises of freedom through rebellion. What is really happening with end times events? What did Christ say at the beginning of His discourse on the end times in Matthew 24? It behooves us not to be deceived, because the greatest deception is on the horizon.

Learn the truth about the End Times here:

www.danceoflife.com/endtimes