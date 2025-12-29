Saturday is (Actually) the Sabbath: A History of the Seventh Day

Long ago God commanded us to remember the Sabbath, because it would be forgotten. But God never forgets, and He has also preserved historical knowledge so that we can prove His word to be true. Today we will go on an adventure through time to see a profound revelation, that the 7 day weekly cycle has remained uninterrupted, which means the 7th day has always been the 7th day since creation.
00:00 - Introduction
08:47 - The Problem
28:34 - Modern Day to Constantine
57:06 - The Planetary Week
1:26:11 - Jesus to Moses
1:55:20 - From Moses to Adam
2:07:26 - CHALLENGE: Daniel 7
2:13:15 - CHALLENGE: ISO 8601