The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Saturday is (Actually) the Sabbath: A History of the Seventh Day

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Dec 29, 2025
7 Ways Adam & Eve Reveal the Genius of God

7 Ways Adam & Eve Reveal the Genius of God

Tudor Alexander
·
February 20, 2024
Read full story
A Tale of Two Theories

A Tale of Two Theories

Tudor Alexander
·
December 14, 2023
Read full story

Long ago God commanded us to remember the Sabbath, because it would be forgotten. But God never forgets, and He has also preserved historical knowledge so that we can prove His word to be true. Today we will go on an adventure through time to see a profound revelation, that the 7 day weekly cycle has remained uninterrupted, which means the 7th day has always been the 7th day since creation.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:47 - The Problem

  • 28:34 - Modern Day to Constantine

  • 57:06 - The Planetary Week

  • 1:26:11 - Jesus to Moses

  • 1:55:20 - From Moses to Adam

  • 2:07:26 - CHALLENGE: Daniel 7

  • 2:13:15 - CHALLENGE: ISO 8601

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture