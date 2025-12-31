The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Last Decade (2024-2034)

Dec 31, 2025
In 2031 we will have arrived at the 2000th anniversary of the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ. Today the world around us has grown increasingly delusional, and many of the bible’s warnings have been fulfilled. Is it possible that we are living in the last decade? A deep analysis of history reveals a startling truth: there are more significant anniversaries in the period of 2024-2034 than probably at any other time in history, a telling sign that perhaps we are indeed at the end of time.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 15:52 - The Return of Christ

  • 2:49:58 - The Last Decade

  • 4:44:59 - CHALLENGE: “Nobody Knows the Day or Hour”

