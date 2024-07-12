The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE AFTERLIFE #13: Where Did Jesus Go When He Died?

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Tudor Alexander
Jul 12, 2024
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A Deeper Look at Vitamins D, A, K & E

A Deeper Look at Vitamins D, A, K & E

Tudor Alexander
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The Dangers of a Teddy Bear God

The Dangers of a Teddy Bear God

Tudor Alexander
·
February 13, 2024
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Some erroneously believe that while He was dead, Jesus went to the underworld to preach the gospel to sinners and give them the option to believe and be saved. Others believe Jesus went to rescue Old Testament saints from Abraham’s Bosom. But these views are based on a few misinterpreted verses, and as usual context reveals a very different story. Today…

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