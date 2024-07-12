THE AFTERLIFE #13: Where Did Jesus Go When He Died?

Some erroneously believe that while He was dead, Jesus went to the underworld to preach the gospel to sinners and give them the option to believe and be saved. Others believe Jesus went to rescue Old Testament saints from Abraham’s Bosom. But these views are based on a few misinterpreted verses, and as usual context reveals a very different story. Today…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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