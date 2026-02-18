The Gospel According to Eternal Conscious Torment

With the recent stir caused by Kirk Cameron and his change of perspective on the afterlife, it’s important to review what the bible says on this topic. If we want to be biblical and sound in our understanding, we must go with what scripture alone says and not inject our man-made traditions and ideas -- regardless of how old -- into the reading, but rather read scripture plainly and also from the lens of those who wrote them long ago. So, what do the scriptures say? Today we will look at them very carefully.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
