The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Did God Predestine Evil? (7 Reasons)

Tudor Alexander
Feb 13, 2026
The One Who Makes Us Walk Erect

Tudor Alexander
September 29, 2023
How to Pick a Good B Vitamin Supplement

Tudor Alexander
October 23, 2023
One of the most challenging and controversial topics in the discussion of predestination is the nature of evil and suffering. Did God predestine these things? And if so why? These are weighty matters that require spiritual maturity, and today we will begin to explore them in great depth.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 09:43 - Evil & The Cross

  • 26:39 - The Problem with the Arminian View of Evil

  • 33:34 - God is What Defines Good

  • 38:50 - Fate vs Biblical Predestination

  • 50:56 - Reason #1: To Reveal God's Power

  • 1:04:46 - Reason #2: To Reveal God's Justice

  • 1:13:49 - CHALLENGE: Women & Children in Judgments

  • 1:47:05 - Reason #3: To Reveal God's Mercy

  • 1:59:35 - Reason #4: To Reveal God's Redemption

  • 2:15:51 - Reason #5: To Accomplish God's Purposes

  • 3:00:25 - Reason #6: Typology

  • 3:03:29 - Reason #7: To Conform the Elect

  • 3:47:58 - How Evil & Suffering Glorify God

  • 4:00:25 - The Dual Perspective

  • 4:26:24 - Quick Summary

  • 4:28:26 - CHALLENGE: Why didn't God destroy the devil at Eden?

  • 4:51:19 - Final Thoughts

