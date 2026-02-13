Did God Predestine Evil? (7 Reasons)

One of the most challenging and controversial topics in the discussion of predestination is the nature of evil and suffering. Did God predestine these things? And if so why? These are weighty matters that require spiritual maturity, and today we will begin to explore them in great depth.
00:00 - Introduction
09:43 - Evil & The Cross
26:39 - The Problem with the Arminian View of Evil
33:34 - God is What Defines Good
38:50 - Fate vs Biblical Predestination
50:56 - Reason #1: To Reveal God's Power
1:04:46 - Reason #2: To Reveal God's Justice
1:13:49 - CHALLENGE: Women & Children in Judgments
1:47:05 - Reason #3: To Reveal God's Mercy
1:59:35 - Reason #4: To Reveal God's Redemption
2:15:51 - Reason #5: To Accomplish God's Purposes
3:00:25 - Reason #6: Typology
3:03:29 - Reason #7: To Conform the Elect
3:47:58 - How Evil & Suffering Glorify God
4:00:25 - The Dual Perspective
4:26:24 - Quick Summary
4:28:26 - CHALLENGE: Why didn't God destroy the devil at Eden?
4:51:19 - Final Thoughts