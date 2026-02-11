The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

What the Bible Says About Sex, Relationships, Marriage & Divorce

Tudor Alexander
Feb 11, 2026
In the beginning God created man in His image, male and female He created them. This is part of the dance of life, but mankind also quickly fell and now struggles and toils with the Genesis curse. The New Testament also brings a fulfillment of all things and a spiritual kingdom, so how are we to understand marriage, dating, divorce and sexuality in a biblical, narrow road way? Today we will examine all of these topics and see what scripture has to say.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:08 - My Journey

  • 46:55 - The Biblical Standard for Love

  • 1:15:22 - Dating Principles

  • 1:42:45 - Monergism & Dating

  • 2:11:51 - Masturbation

  • 2:33:16 - Birth Control

  • 2:39:08 - Oral Sex, Anal Sex, Kinks

  • 2:42:51 - Marriage

  • 2:46:23 - The Definition & Purpose of Marriage

  • 3:08:18 - Polygamy

  • 3:20:30 - Marriage & The Gospel

  • 4:04:23 - Adultery, Divorce & Re-Marriage

  • 4:35:37 - Partnership

  • 5:51:45 - Final Thoughts

