What the Bible Says About Sex, Relationships, Marriage & Divorce

In the beginning God created man in His image, male and female He created them. This is part of the dance of life, but mankind also quickly fell and now struggles and toils with the Genesis curse. The New Testament also brings a fulfillment of all things and a spiritual kingdom, so how are we to understand marriage, dating, divorce and sexuality in a biblical, narrow road way? Today we will examine all of these topics and see what scripture has to say.
00:00 - Introduction
10:08 - My Journey
46:55 - The Biblical Standard for Love
1:15:22 - Dating Principles
1:42:45 - Monergism & Dating
2:11:51 - Masturbation
2:33:16 - Birth Control
2:39:08 - Oral Sex, Anal Sex, Kinks
2:42:51 - Marriage
2:46:23 - The Definition & Purpose of Marriage
3:08:18 - Polygamy
3:20:30 - Marriage & The Gospel
4:04:23 - Adultery, Divorce & Re-Marriage
4:35:37 - Partnership
5:51:45 - Final Thoughts