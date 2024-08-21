The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Masoretic Psyop

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Tudor Alexander
Aug 21, 2024
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The majority of our English bibles use the Masoretic text for the Old Testament, yet most Christians don’t realize the Masoretic text has many corruptions. These corruptions are not just scribal errors, but actually the result of a rabbinic conspiracy to erase Christ from the scriptures and usher in a kabbalistic golden age through sigil magic using the…

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