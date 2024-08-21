The Masoretic Psyop

The majority of our English bibles use the Masoretic text for the Old Testament, yet most Christians don’t realize the Masoretic text has many corruptions. These corruptions are not just scribal errors, but actually the result of a rabbinic conspiracy to erase Christ from the scriptures and usher in a kabbalistic golden age through sigil magic using the…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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