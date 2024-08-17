The majority of our English bibles (including the KJV) use the Masoretic text for the Old Testament, yet most Christians don’t realize the Masoretic text has many corruptions. These corruptions are not just scribal errors, but actually the result of a rabbinic conspiracy to erase Christ from the scriptures and usher in a kabbalistic golden age through occult practices. Sound crazy? Learn the truth about the Masoretic text in this blockbuster presentation.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

At 2:40:43 (in the full documentary) I discuss the quotation from Isaiah 1:9, which in Brenton's LXX the translators chose to leave the word "Sabaoth" in English. I should have triple checked this, but this word does not actually mean "Sabbath" or is related to the Sabbath, but rather is from the root word "Tsaba" for armies. So it does mean "Lord of Hosts" here and not "Lord of the Sabbath" which was the point I was trying to illustrate with this example (Masoretic hiding the deity of Christ). Because Brenton's chose to leave the original word, and because it is older English, I thought this was just "Sabbath" but stylized in Old English and I did not bother to check because my initial impression was just too inviting! So this was an error on my part and should be ignored, but just goes to show you how something can throw you off when it seems like one thing but it's actually another. Always triple check everything!

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

The Masoretic Psyop (Full Documentary)

Timeline

00:00 - Introduction

08:16 - PART 1: New Testament Quotations

38:06 - PART 2: The Council of Jamnia

1:55:24 - PART 3: New Testament Analysis

2:58:08 - PART 4: Egypt & Canaan

3:29:47 - PART 5: Biblical Timeline Corruption

3:58:11 - PART 6: The Motive

4:18:34 - PART 7: End Times Deceptions

4:57:00 - PART 8: The Engineered Language

5:31:36 - PART 9: The Magical Alphabet

7:06:27 - PART 10: The Dead Sea Scrolls

7:42:24 - Epilogue

Below are the individual parts of the documentary:

PART 1: New Testament Quotations

PART 2: The Council of Jamnia

PART 3: New Testament Analysis

PART 4: Egypt & Canaan

PART 5: Biblical Timeline Corruption

PART 6: The Motive

PART 7: End Times Deceptions

PART 8: The Engineered Language

PART 9: The Magical Alphabet

PART 10: The Dead Sea Scrolls

Epilogue

Got questions? F.E.N.N.E.C. is my premier AI companion, trained on over 1000+ hours of my content and built with 3 learning modes. He is a perfect match to help you learn like a pro and also get specific answers from my library as if I was answering your questions. Plus he never sleeps :) You can check him out below:

Try F.E.N.N.E.C.