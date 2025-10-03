The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Mystery of Faith

Tudor Alexander
Oct 03, 2025
Once we realize the truth of the monergistic gospel — it wakes us up to the profound reality that God has called us into being for a purpose. Yet we still experience choices and have a will, so how does it all work? This is the mystery of faith, or how I like to call it: The Dance of Life.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 14:20 - The Dance of Life in the New Testament

  • 32:35 - Imperatives in the New Testament

  • 2:28:37 - Primary & Secondary Causes

  • 2:36:44 - Confirming Your Election

  • 3:08:47 - Action as a Product of Relationship

  • 3:50:23 - Doing & Being

  • 3:56:04 - God Engaging in Reality

  • 4:07:30 - God's Irresistible Grace

  • 4:15:15 - Predestination & Participation

  • 4:33:44 - False Converts

  • 4:44:15 - Enduring to the End: The Test of Salvation

  • 5:08:08 - CHALLENGE: God's Interactions

  • 5:35:54 - The Mystery of Joy

  • 5:47:28 - The Dance of Life

  • 6:01:47 - Liberty of Conscience

