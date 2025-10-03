Once we realize the truth of the monergistic gospel — it wakes us up to the profound reality that God has called us into being for a purpose. Yet we still experience choices and have a will, so how does it all work? This is the mystery of faith, or how I like to call it: The Dance of Life.
00:00 - Introduction
14:20 - The Dance of Life in the New Testament
32:35 - Imperatives in the New Testament
2:28:37 - Primary & Secondary Causes
2:36:44 - Confirming Your Election
3:08:47 - Action as a Product of Relationship
3:50:23 - Doing & Being
3:56:04 - God Engaging in Reality
4:07:30 - God's Irresistible Grace
4:15:15 - Predestination & Participation
4:33:44 - False Converts
4:44:15 - Enduring to the End: The Test of Salvation
5:08:08 - CHALLENGE: God's Interactions
5:35:54 - The Mystery of Joy
5:47:28 - The Dance of Life
6:01:47 - Liberty of Conscience